Christ is Risen! Serbia celebrates Easter PHOTO/VIDEO

Serbia celebrates Easter PHOTO/VIDEO The greatest Christian holiday, Easter, is celebrated in Serbia today. Sunday, April 16, 2023 | 12:25

Easter liturgies were held in churches across the country, after which traditional egg-tapping contests were organized in many places. The belief is that the winner of the egg tapping contest (whoever's egg does not crack) will have the best health that year.



Many officials from the country and the region congratulated the citizens of Serbia on the great holiday.



The traditional greeting on Easter morning and throughout the entire Easter week is: Christ is Risen! – Truly He is Risen!

Children from Lešak sent a joyful message for Easter

On the occasion of the great Christian holiday of Easter, children from Lešak sent a message to everyone around the world with the sounds of the Easter song "Rejoice, O nations, with His people". This year's joy was completed by making the largest Easter egg in Kosovo.



"In the joy of the great holiday, children from Lešak, together with their clergy, made an effort to show and share their joy with their brothers and sisters around the world with the sounds of the Easter song 'Rejoice, O nations, with His people'. We ask the resurrected Lord to send in these difficult times peace to Kosovo and Metohija and to the whole world," said archpriest Milomir Vlašković from Leposavic.

Patriarch Porfirije's message: May everyone be blessed

Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, at the midnight liturgy in the Church of Saint Sava, congratulated the believers on the feast of the Resurrection of Christ and said that Easter should be filled with peace, joy and love.



"Brothers and sisters, may today be blessed with peace, joy and love, may everyone be blessed, with the grace, love, joy and light of the risen Christ, you and your relatives, neighbors and the whole world," said Patriarch Porfirije at the end of the midnight liturgy in the Temple.



May the Lord bless us all with his love, with his victory over our greatest enemy, death," Porfirije said.