Society The meteorologist revealed: Unfortunately, on Easter... VIDEO Meteorologist Djordje Djurić spoke to TV Prva about the weather forecast expected during the holidays. Source: B92 Monday, April 10, 2023 | 12:02 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bg

"In the coming days, we expect more sun and temperatures suitable for spring. On Thursday, we will have even 25 degrees in some parts of Serbia, but unfortunately on Easter day it will be cloudy and rainy again and the temperatures will range from 10 to 15 degrees," Djurić said.



Rain and showers are expected for Good Friday, and then a short-term stabilization until Easter on Saturday.



Snow should be expected again in the higher mountain areas.



"For sure, there will be a snow cover on mountains like Kopaonik, there is already 40 cm of snow there, and the snow will remain not only during the holidays, but until the end of the month," announced the meteorologist.



Djurić says that it seems that some months changed places this year and this resulted in snow in April, which surprised many, especially the people of Belgrade, where a larger amount of snow fell.



"This year, March and April changed their places... In March, we had temperatures up to 26 and 27 degrees, and then in April we had real winter and snow in Belgrade," says Djurić.



As he said, we should expect real spring only on April 20.



"Until April 20, changeable and fresh weather, only from April 20 we should expect a gradual increase in temperatures, when they will reach the spring-like 20 degrees," said Djurić.



As the meteorologist claims, even then, days with higher temperatures cannot be expected to have continuity.



Djurić says, as far as snow is concerned, there is no reason to worry and such precipitation will no longer occur in the lower regions of the country.