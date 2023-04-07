Society It's still winter, everything's covered in snow: "It's snowing for more than 6 hours" That winter isn't over and that it has once again clenched its teeth in the west of Serbia, is best evident by the latest weather conditions in Golija. Source: RINA Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 23:23 Tweet Share Foto: RINA

During the evening hours, the rain turned into a strong snowstorm, which has been going on for a long time. Bearing in mind that the snow that fell a few days ago has not melted, the height of the new white cover will reach over half a meter in some places.



"It's been pouring for more than six hours, as if it's January. Everything is completely white again, so in the morning we have to pick up the shovel again and start cleaning the snow. When winter was gone, when it's time, here's what's coming to us in the middle of spring. This is not a big shock for us, we are used to harsh mountain conditions," says Milun Borović from the village of Dajići for RINA.



Due to repeated heavy snowfalls, the road via Golija to Novi Pazar is not recommended for traffic. High levies can completely cut off that section in just a few moments.



"The snow clearing season is definitely not over yet. Considering the new snowfall, heavy machinery will be sent to Golija early in the morning for road maintenance and cleaning," says Vitomir Arsović from Ivanjica Roads.