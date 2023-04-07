Society Drivers, get ready, it's going to be chaotic Roads of Serbia announced today that due to the upcoming holiday, an increased intensity of traffic is expected on state roads. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 7, 2023 | 10:27 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/welcomia

Necessary measures are being taken in order to speed up the passage of vehicles, work at toll stations has been intensified, all channels for toll collection and card distribution are in operation 24 hours a day without a break, it was stated in the announcement.



Also, the number of cashiers at toll stations has been increased in order to ensure the smooth passage of vehicles due to increased traffic on highways in the Republic of Serbia.



The fastest passage through toll stations is enabled by electronic toll collection (ENP), which significantly shortens travel time and enables vehicles to pass without stopping, and at the same time represents a cheaper form of toll payment.



It is also stated that no delays are expected at any toll station in the Republic of Serbia.