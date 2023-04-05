Society A new warning for Serbia Water levels will rise in South Morava, Toplica, Veternica, Jablanica, Pustoj, Nišava, Rasina, Mlava and Pek. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 08:48 Tweet Share Foto: RINA

The water level will move above the limits of regular flood defense.



The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) warned that Veternica is slightly above the limit of emergency flood protection.



On Black and White Timok, water levels will rise and will move around the limits of regular flood protection.



The water level on Nera and Brzava will decrease and will move around the limits of regular flood protection.



The water level on Tamis near Jaša Tomić will rise and will move above the limit of regular flood protection.



In Serbia, at six o'clock this morning, the coldest was on Kopaonik, where minus nine degrees Celsius has been measured, and the warmest was in Negotin with three degrees.



It was minus six degrees on Crni Vrh, and minus five degrees on Zlatibor.



It was zero degrees Celsius in Belgrade at six o'clock.