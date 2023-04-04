Society No journalist should go to prison; A petition was launched to decriminalize insult The editorial staff of Informer launched an online petition with the aim of making insult no longer a criminal offence. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 15:35 Tweet Share Foto: ATA Images

As stated, the goal of the petition is to prevent from happening in Serbia that a journalist goes to prison for a spoken or written word.



We invite you to support our petition and Dragan J. Vučićević's request to decriminalize the insult with your signature, the aforementioned portal states.



Let us remind you that the editor-in-chief of Informer, Dragan J. Vučićević, is serving a six-month prison sentence in the District Prison in Belgrade, for the criminal offense of insult.