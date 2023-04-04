Society Collapse in Serbia: "Situation's critical"; Cut off from the world; Traffic accidents It is snowing in most of Serbia, and about 20 centimeters of snow fell in the capital as well. Source: B92 Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 10:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bs

During the evening hours, the rain on Zlatibor turned into a strong snowstorm, and there is also a blizzard on Kopaonik, which at 6 a.m. was the coldest in the country with minus eight degrees Celsius.



Competent road services are on standby, and duty teams with heavy machinery will be sent to the ground.

53 winter service truck vehicles on the streets of Belgrade

The head of the Winter Service of the PUK "Belgrade Roads" Željko Maravić said that in the capital, problems with snow are most common on roads at a higher altitude, and uphill and downhill. He told Tanjug that there are 53 winter service trucks on the field, and that they will soon be joined by another 15 that will be on the ground relatively quickly. "We are trying. We are working everywhere," he said.



He adds that all streets with the first priority of cleaning, which are roads with city transport lines, are being cleaned. He states that problems are more common with some types of buses. He also explains that there are about 1,900 kilometers of first priority streets in the territory of the City of Belgrade.



He adds that there are problems, because the snow is falling more intensively, it is a working day, so the number of vehicles on the streets has increased.