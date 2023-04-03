Society RHMZ issued as many as three warnings: It's coming... The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia announced cloudy weather with rain and snow. As many as three warnings were issued for the entire country. Source: B92 Monday, April 3, 2023 | 09:23 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Judging by the announcements of the RHMZ, snow will arrive at the beginning of April, and the formation of a snow cover is expected, not only in the mountainous regions.



The first warning refers to the expected higher amount of precipitation in the second part of the day in the southern and eastern regions, from 20 to 40 mm in 12 hours, sometimes even more.



Today (April 3) and Tuesday (April 4) snow is expected in the mountainous regions with the formation of a snow cover of 20 to 50 cm.



In the lower areas, snow and the formation of a snow cover are expected on Monday at the end of the day and during the night towards Tuesday, as well as on Tuesday during the day, with a height of 10 to 20 cm, except in the northwest of Vojvodina and in the Timok Krajina.

Warning for Belgrade: Snow and formation of snow cover

In Belgrade today (April 3) at the end of the day, as the temperature drops, the rain will change to snow, so during the night on Tuesday and on Tuesday, the formation of a snow cover of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

Mid-week frost

Significantly colder weather has been announced during the week, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, and light morning frost is expected in the second half of the week.



From Monday to Thursday, it will be windy with moderate and strong, in Vojvodina and eastern Serbia, stormy, northerly and northwesterly winds.