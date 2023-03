Society Total traffic jam in Belgrade; The vehicles stand still PHOTO A huge traffic jam on Belgrade's "Gazela" bridge before seven o'clock in the morning. Source: Blic Thursday, March 30, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

All three lanes are congested from the direction of New Belgrade and vehicles are standing still on a highway.



The reason for the traffic jam is a collision near "Sava Center".



At the same time, one vehicle broke down in the left lane, which further complicates traffic.