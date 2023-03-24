Society 24 years since the NATO attack; Growing number of people gather in Sombor PHOTO/VIDEO Exactly 24 years ago, sirens announced NATO aggression against Serbia. In 11 weeks, about 2,500 civilians and about 1,000 soldiers and policemen had died. Source: B92 Friday, March 24, 2023 | 17:20 Tweet Share Foto: Predsedništvo

In Serbia, the Day of Remembrance for those killed in NATO aggression is being celebrated, and the central manifestation, which will be attended by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is being held in Sombor. During 78 days, roads, commercial facilities, health facilities, media houses, monuments and military facilities were severely damaged.

Serbian Prime Minister spoke up

FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

Today, we mark 24 years since NATO aggression, committed against Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia & Montenegro). We will never forget.

На данашњи дан, пре 24 година, започела је НАТО агресија на тадашњу СРЈ (Србију и Црну Гору). Никада нећемо заборавити.



Today, we mark 24 years since NATO aggression, committed against Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia & Montenegro). We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/FGss27gE9D — Ana Brnabic (@anabrnabic) March 24, 2023

Vucevic laid a wreath

FOTO TANJUG/MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE I VOJSKA SRBIJE/bs

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević laid a wreath today at the "Heroes of the 37th Motorized Brigade" memorial in the "Stefan Nemanja" barracks in Raška, on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of NATO Aggression.

Remembrance Day marked in the commands, units and institutions of the Serbian Armed Forces

The Day of Remembrance for those killed in the NATO aggression against FR Yugoslavia was marked today with commemorative gatherings in the commands, units and institutions of the Serbian Armed Forces and the laying of wreaths and flowers near the memorial to the fallen members of the Yugoslav Army.



The Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilović, took part in a commemorative meeting at the "Banjica" barracks in Belgrade and on that occasion laid a wreath next to the memorial to the members of the air defense missile units killed in the NATO aggression against the FRY, the Ministry of Defense announced.



Paying respect to the victims of the bombing, which began on this day 24 years ago, General Mojsilović pointed out that the members of the Serbian Armed Forces proudly preserve the memory of the soldiers and policemen who laid down their lives defending their homeland, but also of all those who innocently died in a brutal act of aggression against a sovereign country.