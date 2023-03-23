Society It is heading towards Serbia and it's very strong After the spring weather, the weekend will bring stronger worsening of weather conditions, with a drop in air temperature by about 15 degrees. Source: Telegraf Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 12:57 Tweet Share Ilustracija Foto: Deposit/dleindecdp

Sunny and real spring weather is expected in Serbia on Thursday and Friday, with a weak south and southeast wind blowing. The maximum temperature today will be from 18 to 24°C, and Friday will be the hottest day in March, as the maximum temperature will reach a summer-like 25 degrees in some places.



On Saturday, a cyclone is expected to move over the north of Europe, and a cold front will be part of it. This cold front will bring to Serbia, on the first day of the weekend, temporary stronger cloud cover from the northwest, accompanied by rain and showers with thunder, and the growing southwesterly wind will turn to the northwesterly.



The maximum temperature will be from 14 degrees in Vojvodina to 22 degrees in the east and southeast of Serbia, in Belgrade up to 18 degrees. Weather clearing is expected during the evening.



The second day of the weekend is expected to be sunny and warm, but the cyclone will strengthen more and more over the central Mediterranean and the Adriatic. Because of this, the wind will be turning to the south and increasing, and the air pressure will drop significantly and this will be a prelude to a significantly stronger weather change.



The maximum temperature will be from 16 to 20 degrees, in Belgrade up to 18.



At the beginning of next week, a very strong cyclone will move over our area. Heavy cloud cover with rain, showers and thunderstorms is expected already on Monday before noon in the north, and in the afternoon and evening in other parts of Serbia.



Previously, the temperature will be from 10 degrees in Bačka to 16 degrees in the south and east of Serbia. After that, the cold front will penetrate and become colder, and the strong south-west wind will change to a very strong north-west wind, occasionally with storm surges, which is why caution will be necessary.



By evening, the temperature will drop significantly, and the rain will change to snow on the mountains.



On Tuesday, Serbia will be in the rear part of the cyclone and a very strong northerly current will prevail over us, with the penetration of an even colder air mass. It will be cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms in the south, and snow is expected in hilly and mountainous areas.



According to current forecasts, there will be conditions for sleet and wet snow in some places even in the lower regions, primarily in the western, southwestern and southern regions of Serbia, but it is still too early to specify complete information about this, because even the smallest changes in the path of the cyclone can lead to changes on the issue of snowfall.



A very strong northwest wind will blow, and the maximum temperature will be from three in the south to nine degrees in the east of Serbia, in Belgrade up to seven.



During the day, the rain will stop and the weather will clear up from the north of Serbia.



In the middle of next week, it will be very cold for the very end of March, and then a gradual thaw will follow, but the end of March and the beginning of April will be marked by changeable weather, Telegraf said.