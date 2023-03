Society The ground is shaking in Serbia; One earthquake followed by another... The Seismological Institute of Serbia registered an earthquake in the area of Kraljevo during the night. Source: B92 Friday, March 3, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/destinacigdem

The earthquake was registered at 3:27 a.m. and had a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale.



After that earthquake, another one was registered in the morning hours, more precisely at 06:12. The earthquake was registered in Priboj, and its magnitude was 1.8 on the Richter scale.