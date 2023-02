Society The ground in Serbia was shaking again The Republic Seismological Institute registered a weaker earthquake early this morning in the area of Čačak. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 07:05 Tweet Share Zemljotres deposit destinacigdem.jpg

As announced by the Seismological Institute of Serbia, Čačak shook around 4:30 a.m., and the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.1 degrees on the Richter scale.



The epicenter was in the town of Vrnčani.