Society Earthquake in Serbia The Seismological Institute of Serbia registered an earthquake in the area of Čačak, with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 07:00

The earthquake was recorded eight minutes after midnight.



An earthquake of this strength cannot cause major material damage.



Just to reiterate that earthquakes were registered in Majdanpek and Bor yesterday, as well.