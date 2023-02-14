A new earthquake; it was felt in Belgrade VIDEO
A new earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 was recorded in Romania, according to data from the European Mediterranean Service.Source: B92
The earthquake was registered at 2:16 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The earthquake was again felt in Serbia as well as in Belgrade.
#Earthquake (#cutremur) possibly felt 22 sec ago in #Romania. Felt it? Tell us via:— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 14, 2023
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon!
#Zemljotres? pic.twitter.com/tLbcGxokKV— Beba Dragić (@BebaDragic) February 14, 2023
On Twitter, many citizens of Belgrade shared that today's earthquake was felt much more than the one from yesterday.
Zemljotres u Rumunijj od 5+ Rihtera lagano drma Novi Beograd 60ak sekundi. Veselo— Vlad (@_Ronin28_) February 14, 2023