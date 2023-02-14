Society A new earthquake; it was felt in Belgrade VIDEO A new earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 was recorded in Romania, according to data from the European Mediterranean Service. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | 14:29 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/andrey vp

The earthquake was registered at 2:16 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers.



The earthquake was again felt in Serbia as well as in Belgrade.

On Twitter, many citizens of Belgrade shared that today's earthquake was felt much more than the one from yesterday.