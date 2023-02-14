Society 0

A new earthquake; it was felt in Belgrade VIDEO

A new earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 was recorded in Romania, according to data from the European Mediterranean Service.

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/andrey vp
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/andrey vp

The earthquake was registered at 2:16 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The earthquake was again felt in Serbia as well as in Belgrade.

On Twitter, many citizens of Belgrade shared that today's earthquake was felt much more than the one from yesterday.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Earthquake in Serbia, again

A new earthquake was recorded on the territory of Serbia during the early hours of the morning.

Society Tuesday, February 7, 2023 09:58 Comments: 0
Ilustracija/EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Frost-bound Serbia

In all of Serbia, temperatures are in the minus this morning, and the coldest is on Kopaonik, where minus 16 degrees Celsius was measured at 6 o'clock.

Society Monday, February 6, 2023 09:07 Comments: 0
FOTO TANJUG/ JOVAN NIKOLIĆ/Ilustracija

Serbs in favor of EU accession?

Serbia's EU accession is supported by 43 percent of Serbian citizens, a third of the population is against it, while the reforms are supported by two thirds.

Society Friday, January 27, 2023 16:28 Comments: 6
EPA/EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
page 1 of 5 go to page