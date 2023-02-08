Society Ćiro Blažević died Croatian coach Miroslav Ćiro Blažević died at the age of 88 after a long battle with cancer. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share

He was diagnosed with the disease for the first time in 2011, he beat it twice, but unfortunately, he did not succeed the third time.



"Coach of all coaches" was born in Travnik and he is the author of one of the greatest successes of Croatian sport, the world bronze medal from 1998.



He died two days before his 88th birthday, the Index portal reports.



Miroslav Ćiro Blažević was born in 1935 in Travnik, where he began his playing career.



He played football until the age of 31, when he became the coach of the Swiss Sion, and in 1979 he took over the Swiss national team.



His rise as a coach began in 1979, when he came to Rijeka. At the end of the season, he joined Dinamo, with which he won the title of Yugoslav champion in 1982, the first in 24 years.



With Dinamo, he won the Yugoslavian Cup the following season, and at the end of the season, he left Dinamo for the first time for the Swiss Grasshopper, with whom he won the Swiss championship.



Since 1994, he led the Croatian national team, with which he won third place at the 1998 World Cup in France.



Later, among others, he managed Iran, Dinamo, Hajduk, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Shanghai and finally Zadar in 2014.