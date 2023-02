Society Earthquake in Serbia, again A new earthquake was recorded on the territory of Serbia during the early hours of the morning. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 09:58 Tweet Share Ilustracija/EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

This time, the earth trembled on the territory of Užice.



The Republic Seismological Institute of Serbia recorded an earthquake of 1.7 degrees on the Richter scale.



Let us remind you that yesterday, several earthquakes were also recorded on the territory of our country, on the territory of Bor and Majdanpek.