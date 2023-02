Society Frost-bound Serbia In all of Serbia, temperatures are in the minus this morning, and the coldest is on Kopaonik, where minus 16 degrees Celsius was measured at 6 o'clock. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 6, 2023 | 09:07 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JOVAN NIKOLIĆ/Ilustracija

It is minus 13 on Crni Vrh, minus 12 on Zlatibor, and minus 10 degrees Celsius in Sjenica.



The warmest are Kruševac and Negotin with minus 4 degrees, while minus 5 degrees Celsius was measured in Belgrade, Valjevo, Loznica, Kragujevac, Kraljevo, Ćuprija, Niš and Leskovac.