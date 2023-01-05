Society Scientists discover what is the golden hour to go to bed to sleep All of you who often wake up sleep-deprived and tired, even if you have managed to spend the famous 8 hours in bed, you may simply be wrong. Source: zvor: BlicŽena/Stefana Pavlović Wednesday, January 4, 2023 | 19:10 Tweet Share Photo: Profimedia

According to experts, it is best to go to sleep between 10 and 11 p.m., and this time of the evening is associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease.

This claim was published last year in the European Heart Journal - Digital Health, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology.



"The body has a 24-hour internal clock, called the circadian rhythms, which helps regulate physical and mental functioning. The results suggest that going to bed early or late is more likely to disrupt the body clock, with negative consequences for cardiovascular health, although we do not know the causes of that," the author of the study Dr. David Plans of the University of Exeter in the UK reported.



The study involved 88,026 respondents in Great Britain who were selected between 2006 and 2010. Their average age was 61, with a range of 43 to 79, and 58 percent were women.



During an average 5.7 years follow-up of these people, 3,172 participants developed cardiovascular disease. The incidence was highest among those who went to bed at midnight or later, and the lowest among those who went to sleep between 10:00 PM and 10:59 PM.



Compared to that "golden hour", there is a 25 percent higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease if you go to bed at midnight or later, a 12 percent higher risk if you go to bed between 11 p.m. and midnight, and a 24 percent higher risk if you fall asleep before 10 p.m.



"Our study shows that the optimal time to go to sleep is at a certain point in the body's 24-hour cycle, and that deviations can be harmful to health. The riskiest time to go to sleep was after midnight, potentially because it can reduce the likelihood of seeing morning sickness." light, which resets the body clock," explained Dr. Plans.



"Although the findings do not show causality, sleep time has been shown to be a potential risk factor for heart, independent of other risk factors and sleep characteristics. If our results are confirmed in other studies, sleep time and basic sleep hygiene could be a low-cost public health target." to reduce the risk of heart disease," this expert added.