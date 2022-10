Society Prva, B92 and Happy remain on SBB cable system We have reached an agreement that televisions with more than 25 percent of viewership will continue to be broadcast on the SBB cable system. Source: B92 Friday, October 28, 2022 | 20:20 Tweet Share

We put the interests of our viewers first and we are extremely glad that SBB also saw the enormous importance of television Prva, B92 and Happy in its business.



The agreement was reached to the satisfaction of both parties.