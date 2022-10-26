Society SBB removes three national broadcasters; You can switch operators without penalty As SBB announced that Prva, B92 and Happy will not be available from October 28, we inform you that you can switch to another operator without penalty. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 16:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

After SBB's announcement that Prva, B92 and Happy will not be available on cable SBB from October 28, we inform you that the operator can be changed without penalty for termination of the contract.



For more information, call 0800100150 (MTS), 0639000 (Yettel), 0628020202 (Sat-Trakt), 0114100200 (Orion).