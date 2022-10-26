Society 0

SBB removes three national broadcasters; You can switch operators without penalty

As SBB announced that Prva, B92 and Happy will not be available from October 28, we inform you that you can switch to another operator without penalty.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

After SBB's announcement that Prva, B92 and Happy will not be available on cable SBB from October 28, we inform you that the operator can be changed without penalty for termination of the contract.

For more information, call 0800100150 (MTS), 0639000 (Yettel), 0628020202 (Sat-Trakt), 0114100200 (Orion).

Society

SBB shuts down two national broadcasters

United Group, based in Luxembourg, within which the company SBB also operates, decided to turn off the channels, holders of Serbian national frequency license.

Society Friday, October 21, 2022 14:02 Comments: 0
