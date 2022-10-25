Society The case of SBB: "Users have the right to terminate the contract" VIDEO After SBB's decision to remove Prva, B92 and Happy TV programs from its offer, we were flooded with messages from viewers asking how to terminate the contract. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 10:02 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

After SBB's decision to remove Prva, B92 and Happy TV programs from its offer, we were flooded with messages from viewers asking for an explanation on how to terminate the contract.



They don't understand why they have to keep paying the same price, while they won't be able to watch the programs they used to.



The head of Telekom Srbija\'s contact center service, Ivana Ivezić, stated that a certain part of the public is confused because the information being published "is quite contradictory".



"Users do not have the clearest picture of what their options are. It is important that we have a clear relationship with the users, i.e. that they know what their rights and options are... The most important thing is for the institutions to address the users, as the National Consumer Organization and the Association for consumer protection... Users often communicate with other users and citizens through networks and forums, and there is a possibility of distributing inaccurate information... It is important that they have accurate information and it is important to clearly and unambiguously explain to users which articles of the law they can refer to so that they can exercise their rights in situations where they feel they have been harmed," Ivezić said.

Lawyer Marija Starčević pointed out that users have the right to terminate the contract if the operator changes the terms of use.



"Here we are talking about the contract on the establishment of a subscriber relationship, where the user can, based on the contract he concluded, terminate the contract with the operator within 30 days on the condition that he informs the operator in writing. He can write a notice, submit it, in this specific case, to the SBB branch office, or send it by post. I saw that there are also portals through which the user can inform the operator to terminate the contract," said Starčević.



She added that this contract is a type of form contract that works on the "take it or leave it" principle, but she pointed out that the provisions of the contract clearly indicate those related to the termination of the contract.