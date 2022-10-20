Society Vučić on United Group's decision: "Scandalous" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić commented on United Group's decision to exclude TV Prva and B92 from their cable network. Source: B92 Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 22:46 Tweet Share Foto:Printscreen/TV Prva

President Aleksandar Vučić said that as far as he is personally concerned, that decision is "scandalous".



"I think I understand why they're doing it. They're doing it to kick out Prva, then B92. I think they want to kick out Happy, too. I don't know which broadcasters will remain on air on that cable channel. They're doing it to artificially boost Nova S and N1's ratings.



As he pointed out, everyone who helps them should help them.



"It is obvious that someone is working on the growth of the channels themselves, and not on the growth of the cable network. Especially because Telekom is currently growing, and I say this as a viewer, they have Supernova. There are a lot of foreign channels on Telekom, I also like to watch Russian ones. But you put it correctly, it's a question for the state", President concluded.