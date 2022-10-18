Society Media: The editor of Novi Sad Television was attacked VIDEO The editor of Novi Sad Television, Emilija Marić, was attacked this morning during the filming of a television program at Šodroš in Novi Sad. Source: Novosti Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 09:39 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/emevil

According to media reports, she was physically assaulted, hit on the head and her phone was knocked out by people who allegedly introduced themselves as environmentalists.



According to "Novosti", an organized group of people has been blocking the approach to Šodroš for days and preventing the clearing of the ground for the construction of the fourth Novi Sad bridge, which has been in the plan of the city of Novi Sad for seven decades, and this morning they attacked the crew of Novi Sad Television and journalist Emilija Marić.