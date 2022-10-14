Society Enthronement of Patriarch Porfirije on a Christian feast of the Mother of God PHOTO The enthronement of Patriarch Porfirije in the Patriarchate of Pec is underway, on the Christian feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos. Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug Friday, October 14, 2022 | 09:14 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

During the ceremony where he is to be enthroned, Patriarch Porfirije serves a liturgy with several bishops.



Just to reiterate, the Pristina authorities previously forbade the director of the Government Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, to attend the enthronement.



The enthronement comes at a time when Belgrade points out that it is under great pressure from the West to change its position on Kosovo. Immediately after the election, Patriarch Porfirije declared that "the referendum in Kosovo was held on Vidovdan, 1389". Peć Patriarchate, although in the Raška-Prizren Diocese, is a monastery under the direct management of the head of the Serbian Church. On the day of the enthronement, it celebrates his glory - The Intercession of the Theotokos, or the Protection of Our Most Holy Lady Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary.



Patriarch Porfirije is the 46th Serbian patriarch, and the 57th head of the Serbian Church, because previously they were archbishops, starting with the first archbishop, Saint Sava.

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

The bishops of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, to which the Serbian Orthodox Church, after years of dispute, added autocephalous status, as well as a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church, are also present at the enthronement.



Political representatives of Serbs from Kosovo, as well as the president of the Serbian List Goran Rakić, deputy director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Borislav Tajić and assistant director Dusica Nikolić came to the Patriarchate of Peć.

Citizens in the Patriarchate of Pec

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

The temple was filled with citizens, so a video beam was placed in front of it so that the service could be followed.

KFOR at the enthronement

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

Members of KFOR also attend the service.