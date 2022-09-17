Society Bus fell through the bridge in Ovčar Banja: There are dead and missing VIDEO/PHOTO There was an accident in Ovčar Banja when the bus fell through the bridge, and as B92.net unofficially learns, at least two women died. Source: RINA Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 14:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ OMK MUP REPUBLIKE SRBIJE

Some media also report that at least 10 people were injured, and one person is still being sought.



"At the General Hospital in Čačak, ten people are currently being treated, three people have serious physical injuries, one woman will be transferred to the intensive care unit, while seven people have minor physical injuries. They are middle-aged people, only one person is younger, a 19-year-old young man," said Dr Primarius Ivan Kostić.



Persons with minor physical injuries will be kept under observation for 24 hours, and will be discharged for home treatment.



80 doctors and nurses from all departments that receive patients were mobilized in the hospital. Although according to the first information, it was said that there was a traffic accident when the bus with passengers ran off the road, the incident occurred when the drivers of two buses with Bosnian registration plates took a break in Ovčar Banja, and the passengers went out for a walk on the suspension bridge over the West Morava river.



"Under the load, the cable broke and all the passengers fell into the water. Firefighters, rescuers and emergency teams are on the ground, people are being pulled out of the water. There is still one person in the water. The injured are being transported to the General Hospital in Čačak. Over 50 people fell into the water", it was confirmed for the RINA agency.

Foto: RINA

The bus from which the passengers left for the break was moving from the direction of Požega to Čačak.

Foto: RINA

According to the media, it is a group of tourists from Republika Srpska, that is, Zvornik, who were crossing the bridge near the Jovanje Monastery.



"The travelers set out from Zvornik in the Republic of Srpska on a pilgrimage to the Djunis monastery, which is located in the diocese of Niš. They wanted to take a break in the small Serbian holy mountain and visit the Nikolje monastery. This is a real tragedy. Something like this has never happened in Ovčar Banja", one of the eyewitnesses told the RINA agency.

