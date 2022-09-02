Society Written notice from the EU addressed to Serbia EU spokesman Peter Stano said EU encourages Serbian authorities to continue talks with the organizers of Europride in order to find a solution for its holding. Source: Beta Friday, September 2, 2022 | 11:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ STEPHANIE LECOCQ

He added that he hopes for a positive final decision.



"The EU attaches great importance to this Pride being held in peaceful circumstances and with the safety of the participants," Stano said in a written statement.



Stano stated that the EU supports equality and rejects all forms of discrimination and that it expects its closest partners to devote themselves to the protection and improvement of human rights.



"This includes respecting the rights of LGBTIQ+ people, including their right to freedom of assembly and expression, in accordance with the constitution and international human rights obligations," he said.