Society Minister: Everything is ready for tomorrow. School starts with the national anthem Minister of Education Branko Ružić said that everything is ready for the start of the school year tomorrow in primary and secondary schools. Source: Beta Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 09:47 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: Depositphotos/racorn

Ružić told RTS that about 65.000 first-graders will sit in the classrooms, and added that there will be about 740.000 students in primary and secondary schools.



He said that, in the conditions of the coronavirus, schoolchildren will attend classes normally, and that the authorities will monitor the situation.



He reminded that the first class tomorrow in all schools in Serbia will begin with the singing of the national anthem.



When asked if he will be the Minister of Education in the next Government and if it is true that the Socialists are looking for four ministerial positions, he replied that he does not have time to engage in media speculation.