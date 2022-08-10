Society Ministry of Education re: the beginning of the school year: Will there be changes?. The epidemiological situation and forecasts indicate that the school year will begin on September 1, as stipulated in the Educational Curriculum. Source: Beta Wednesday, August 10, 2022 | 13:59 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development.



The ministry confirmed for the portal Danas.rs that together with the Team for monitoring and coordinating measures in the work of schools and competent institutions, they regularly monitor the epidemiological situation in the country.



"By the beginning of the school year, the team for schools will meet once again to review the situation, and the Ministry will inform the schools about the conclusions in a timely manner and send them instructions on the epidemiological measures that will be applied, which will be prepared by the Institute for Public Health 'Milan Jovanović Batut' ", the ministry stated.