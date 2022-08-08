Society Serbia is stronger than Croatia According to the annual report "Global Firepower", the military strength of each country is being considered, Kosovo holds 140th place out of a total of 142. Source: Beta Monday, August 8, 2022 | 10:22 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

The annual report evaluates countries ranging from the variety of weapons and available manpower to geographic location and financial power to determine which nations dominate the world in terms of military power.



More than 50 factors are used during the assessment, reports Kosovo's online writing of the Albanian Post.



Top ranked countries are the USA, followed by Russia, China and India, and in the top 10 there are also Japan, South Korea, France, Great Britain, Pakistan and Brazil.



Turkey and Iran are positioned in 13th and 14th place, respectively. Serbia has the largest military power in the region - it is in 61st place. It has also been assessed that there is a tendency of further strengthening military power.



Right behind Serbia is Croatia, which holds 62nd position and Bulgaria in 67th position. Montenegro holds 132nd position, North Macedonia - 135th position. The military power of Albania holds 115th position.