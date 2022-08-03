Society Fundamental Agreement signed VIDEO The Fundamental Agreement between the Government of Montenegro and the Serbian Orthodox Church has just been signed, the media reports. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 3, 2022 | 11:00 Tweet Share t.me/DritanAbazovic_printscreen

According to earlier media reports, Serbian Patriarch Porfirije arrived in Podgorica on this occasion.



The fundamental agreement was signed by the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazović, and the Serbian Patriarch Porfirije.



The government did not officially announce the arrival of Porfirije, nor did it issue any statements on the issue before the signing, nor did the SPC.



Montenegrin media reported that the Serbian Patriarch Porfirije arrived in Podgorica today by plane of the Ministry of Interior of Serbia.



The approaches to the Gorica villa are blocked, and as reported by a CdM journalist, jeeps entered the villa from a side street. The police station closed the access to Villa Gorica.

Potpisan Temeljni ugovor 📝



✅️Jedno važno pitanje stavljeno ad acta



Nastavljamo dalje, fokus na boljem životnom standardu građana 📈 pic.twitter.com/dsVEd6GLXs — Dr Dritan Abazovic (@DritanAbazovic) August 3, 2022

In addition to Metropolitan Joanikije of Montenegro and the Littoral and Minister of Justice in the Government of Montenegro Marko Kovač, the signing was also attended by Bishop Vasilije of Srem, Bishop Fotije of Zvornik-Tuzla, Bishop Filaret of Milesevo, Bishop Dimitrije of Zahum-Herzegovina and Bishop Metodije of Budimlja-Nikšić.



The signing was attended by Vice President Vladimir Joković and Minister for Human and Minority Rights Fatmir Gjeka, along with the Minister of Health Dragoslav Šćekić.



The signing of the Fundamental Agreement between the Government of Montenegro and the Serbian Orthodox Church was confirmed by the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral. As announced on the Metropolitanate website, the Fundamental Agreement was signed at 10 a.m.