The simplest activity that can help lose pounds and tighten the body Summer holidays by the sea, in addition to enjoyment, also bring numerous health benefits. Thursday, July 21, 2022

Sea water cleans the skin, seafood is light and healthy, and various sea sports burn calories and rebuild muscle.

However, even if you are not a big fan of maritime sports, what you can practice while you at holiday, apart from swimming, of course, is walking through the water, which could bring surprisingly positive results.



The low-intensity workout is ideal for those who might be too tired to swim but would like to take advantage of all that the sea has to offer. However, if far away from the sea, try walking in the swimming pool.



Whichever option you choose, you are in for an excellent cardio workout treat that will help you burn calories and at the same time have a beneficial effect on many muscle groups.

Benefits of walking through water

Since water is much denser than air, exercises in the sea require more effort than the same exercises on turf.



The resistance of walking in water allows you to challenge and strengthen your muscles in ways that you might not be able to with a standard exercise routine you are used to. Walking in the sea helps you burn more calories, and can help in losing weight.



Since it is a low-intensity exercise, walking through water is gentle on your bones and joints, which makes it a safe option for people suffering from arthritis or osteoporosis.



With less pressure on the body, walking in the sea can be a good exercise for pregnant women, people recovering from injuries, the elderly, and all those who are new to regular physical activities.



A study conducted in 2015 found that walking through water can increase heart rate more than walking on turf, which can be good for your heart and lungs. Another study found that walking through water can help lower blood pressure, especially in people who are on a beginner’s level.



Water should be approximately at the height of your waist. Focus on proper posture, and make sure your back is straight, your shoulders are pulled back, your chin is up, and you\'re looking straight ahead.



As you walk, try to keep your torso upright, without leaning too much to either side. When you get used to walking in these conditions, you can slowly go deeper and gradually increase the pace.



Of course, we are sure that various swimming styles will be the choice of most people, but before leaving the sea, you can always take a short walk and thus include additional physical activity in your daily routine. After all, a walk can be a good option with the casual conversations we all like to have in the shallow waters.