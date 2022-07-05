Society Vučić awarded "Dositeja" scholarships to the best students PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, attended the ceremonial awarding of "Dositeja" scholarships to the best students. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | 19:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NENAD MIHAJLOVIC/bs

The event is organized by the Fund for Young Talents of the Republic of Serbia, and the award ceremony took place in Novi Sad, in the Great Hall of the Serbian National Theatre.



President Vučić presented diplomas to the best students, and then addressed the audience.



"In order not to take up too much of your time, I will try to talk about what awaits you and what your responsibilities are. You have already learned that everyone will tell you that you are the future, which is true, that all people will look up to you in different ways, which is not bad, but in the future, because of your attitude, work and effort, you will only have much greater responsibilities and many more obligations," said Vučić.



"Of course, society and the state must count on you, whether someone likes it or not. You are the ones who showed excellence in previous years. You are the ones who had sleepless nights and who wanted success, who wanted to make your family happy and for that you deserve congratulations. But this is also something that obliges you, after this you have to work even better and harder. And it doesn't matter which politician you like more or less, the important thing is that you love your country," said Vučić.



"Some of you will be scientists, some heads of government, but no one must overtake you. Everything in the world can be taken from you, but no one can take away your knowledge. I congratulate you on your diligence and hard work. I also congratulate your parents. Welcome to the world of adults and much bigger responsibilities than you had until yesterday, I wish you good health, lots of success and awards. You are champions," said the president at the end of his speech.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the mayor of Novi Sad, Miloš Vučević, addressed the attendees.



"Today, your successes are a measure of quality, and for tomorrow a more certain future for all of us. Everything that the state of Serbia, led by the president of the republic, is doing is to build roads so that you can stay here and together we can make a better Serbia and better cities," said Vučević. Milica Vinaver, granddaughter of Stanislav Vinaver, gave a speech, and Marko Šušanjar, the best student at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at the University of Belgrade, spoke on behalf of all the awardees.



Yesterday, President Vučić presented the Sretenje Order of second degree, to Zoran Terzić, for special merits in sports and the results achieved by the women's volleyball team.