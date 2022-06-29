Society Graduation exam - day three: Eighth grade students taking the combined test The passing of the combined test for eighth grade students was completed at 11 o'clock. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | 11:11 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC

The Ministry of Education should announce the results of today's test.



Eighth grade students started taking the combined test today at nine o'clock, which will complete the small graduation exam, organized in 522 schools.



As the Ministry of Education announced, taking the combined test started on time and without any problems. Preliminary results of the final exam will be available on the portal My High School on Friday, July 1, while the final results of the final exam will be published on July 5.



In the previous two days, the eighth graders took tests in Serbian (mother tongue) and mathematics.