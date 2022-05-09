Society Dr Predrag Kon spoke up Epidemiologist Predrag Kon estimated today that during the May Day and Easter holiday, there was no increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection Source: RTS, Tanjug Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 10:10 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

However, as he adds, one should be careful, adding that vaccination is still necessary.



Kon told RTS that a tourist period approaches, when people will travel abroad and at the same time come from abroad, so it is assumed that there will be a greater possibility of transmitting the virus.



"These holidays went well, the epidemiological situation is stable," Kon added. He also said that we are entering the tourist period, as well as that our citizens will travel, but also that foreigners will come to Serbia and that the virus will certainly circulate and that we should be careful. Kon noted that it was previously thought that it was almost impossible that we will face growing number of COVID cases in the summer, but that experience showed for the first and second time that the virus has a seasonal character, but that it is not so visible.



He pointed out that it is not true that we do not have anti-epidemic measures, but they have been reduced to a strong recommendation. "It is necessary to differentiate whether something has been completely abolished or not. It is also obligatory to wear masks in health institutions. This creates problems with patients in some health institutions who persistently do not want to put on a mask when they enter," said Kon.



Speaking about the approach in China, he said that it is extreme and, in his opinion, completely inapplicable in our conditions, and that they still have quarantine-type lockdowns. He stated that the question is how necessary it is, because it is becoming increasingly clear that the omicron strain of the coronavirus mutates very quickly, as well as that it already appears in five subvariants.



"All of them can skip immunity, which is very interesting, both immunity from the disease and the vaccine. The vaccine cannot be as effective as it was at the beginning, so if you follow these subvariants, the vaccine was less effective with each subsequent one", added Kon.



He emphasized that they expect that with the new vaccines that will appear before the fall, there will be an appropriate recommendation for vaccination. He explained that the fourth dose of the vaccine is now recommended for those over 60, but also for the immunocompromised, those who are receiving some therapy or are diabetics, on hemodialysis, as well as oncology patients.



"Most likely, the vaccine will change somehow, for now we do not have clear signals that it is exactly in sight. It is expected in the fall," Kon added. He also pointed out that the WHO cannot be expected to cancel the pandemic, because there are parts of the world where the epidemiological situation is serious, while in other parts it is calmer. "We are now in a situation where vaccination should be strongly recommended, because we still have half of the population unvaccinated, it is much better in cities than in rural areas," said Kon.



He believes that the coronavirus will remain "nightmare of ​​humanity" for years to come, but not to the extent that it has been so far. "We will have problems with the coronavirus," Kon concluded, adding that we will see if the vaccine will be received annually as a seasonal one.