Biljana Srbljanović published the first video of the monument to Zoran Djindjić VIDEO Playwright Biljana Srbljanović published the first video of the monument to Zoran Djindjić on her Twitter account. Source: B92 Monday, May 9, 2022 | 17:45

Biljana Srbljanović is the co-author of the monument together with the sculptor Mrdjan Bajić.



Their work won the first prize in the international competition for the design of the monument to Zoran Djindjic on the future promenade - the renovated Student Square.



In the competition for the best solution for the monument, 40 participants have been fighting since March, when a two-stage competition was announced. After the first round, which ended at the end of June, the jury selected six works and distributed a prize fund of 19.000 euros to their authors. The jury was headed by Boris Podreka, and the members are painters academics Dušan Otašević and Vladimir Veličković, sculptor Mirsad Begić and architect Milutin Folić.



It should be reminded that the Assembly of the City of Belgrade, at its session on June 8, 2016, decided to erect a monument to Prime Minister Dr Zoran Djindjic in Belgrade, who was assassinated on March 12, 2003, and appointed a Committee to erect monuments.

