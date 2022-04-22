Society The "Bright" Week begins Serbian Orthodox Church and the faithful celebrate the second day of Easter, popularly called Holy Monday. This day also marks the beginning of a "Bright" Week. Source: RTS Monday, April 25, 2022 | 10:22 Tweet Share Foto: Kiryliuk Sviatlana/Shutterstock

Serbian Orthodox Church and the faithful celebrate the second day of Easter, popularly called Holy Monday. This day also marks the beginning of a "Bright" Week, or Renewal Week. It is the period of seven days beginning on Easter and continuing up to (but not including) the following Sunday, which is known as Thomas Sunday.



Easter is celebrated for three days, so in the calendar of the Serbian Orthodox Church, today's Easter Monday and tomorrow's Easter Tuesday are marked in red.



Easter Monday marks the beginning of the so-called Holy Week, which is considered an extension of Easter.



The name "White Sunday" is also very widespread, because it belongs to the Bright Week, during which neither Wednesday nor Friday is fasted. Because of St. Thomas Sunday, seven days after Easter, it is also called St. Thomas Week.



The usual greeting is "Christ is risen", and the answer is "He is truly risen". It is greeted like this for 40 days, until Savior's Day.



Abundant feasts continue today and tomorrow, and no work is being done on Easter Tuesday. Easter Tuesday is, according to popular belief, the only good Tuesday in the calendar year. If a child is born on this day, the newborn will be happy and long-lived.



Older people claim that if the sky is starry on Holy Wednesday night, the year will be extremely fruitful.