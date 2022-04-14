Society The students go on a mini vacation, but not all on the same dates The holidays are approaching, and with them the mini vacation in schools, but with changed dates. Source: Novosti Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 15:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

The elementary school students are going on a mini vacation at the end of next week, which will last from April 22 to May 3. High school students will have two short breaks from April 22 to 25, as well as May 2 and 3, combined with the weekend.



According to the school calendar, the "last" working day for elementary school students will be Thursday, April 21, and the holidays will start on Good Friday, April 22, while the students will return to school on May 4.



Unlike primary school students, high school students will have Good Friday and the second day of Easter 'free'. They will then attend classes from Tuesday 26th to Friday 29th April, and then Saturday 30th April to Tuesday 3rd May. They will be in the benches again, as well as the primary school students, on May 4.