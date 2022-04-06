Society More than a thousand newly infected, 8 people died According to the latest data, 1.351 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 16:02 Tweet Share Tanjug/Jadranka Ilić

Eight people died as a result of the Covid-19 infection.



There are 27 patients on respirators.



For weeks now, we are witnessing that the situation is becoming more stable according to the numbers of people infected with coronavirus, but the holidays are yet to come, which means the danger of spreading the infection, experts say.



According to doctors, in order to prevent the spread of the virus, it is necessary to adhere to the basic health recommendations.