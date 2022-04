Society B92.net: The government allocated RSD 8 million to help the families of killed miners Serbia’s Government adopted a decision to allocate eight million RSD towards helping the families of the miners who died in the "Soko" coal mine. Source: B92 Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 22:42 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo

Prime Minister and members of the Government of the Republic of Serbia expressed their condolences to the families regarding the accident which claimed the lives of eight miners.