Society The number of newly infected is declining, 10 people have died According to the latest data, in the last 24 hours, 1.661 newly infected with COVID-19 were registered in Serbia, out of 13.554 tested. Friday, April 1, 2022 | 16:55

10 people died.



There are 40 patients on respirators, while there are 690 patients in hospitals throughout Serbia.



So far, 1.978.228 cases have been registered in Serbia, and a total of 15.809 people have died as a result of the virus.



The mortality rate is 0.80 percent.