Society The first statements of the mine director; The Minister expressed her condolences Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Mining and Energy, Prof. Dr. Zorana Mihajlović visited the "Soko" mine where the accident happened this morning. Source: B92 Friday, April 1, 2022 | 12:03

She expressed her condolences to the families of the killed miners.



"On behalf of the Government of Serbia, on behalf of all of us and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families of the victims. The state will help the families as much as possible. This is a difficult moment for all people here, but also for all of us," Mihajlovic said.



"The inspection, the police and all the competent authorities are on the spot and are doing everything necessary so that we would know the exact causes of the tragedy after the investigation," said Mihajlović.



Sasa Spasic, director of PE PEU Resavica, said that the mining accident in the pit of the "Soko" mine happened shortly after four o'clock in the morning in the part of the deposit of the eastern field mine in the third shift, during regular coal mining works.



"According to unofficial information, there was a collapse of coal in the excavation chamber VE 3/1 and a sudden penetration of methane into the working space. I express my condolences to the families of the injured miners, we are here for them at any moment", said Spasić.



Drago Milinković, director of the Soko mine, said that the mine had lost eight hard-working workers and expressed his condolences to the families of the injured miners.



"The safety measures we are taking in the mine are at the highest level, but this time there was a sudden release of methane and there was nothing we could do", says Milinković.



"Workers of the Aleksinac mines are performing works in the Soko mine and are part of this collective. The measures are being respected as much as possible, but these are situations that are impossible to predict," said Nemanja Denic, director of the Aleksinac mines.



The accident killed miners D.Z. (1979), N.T. (1985), R.G. (1975), P.P. (1991), B. Č. (1966), B. Z. (1967), B.Ž. (1963) and B.S. (1988).



Other miners who were in the shaft at the time of the accident were pulled out, and the injured are being provided with medical assistance. The mining inspector and other competent authorities are on the ground and investigating the cause of the accident.