Society A dramatic rescue operation of captured miners is underway In the accident that happened early this morning in the "Soko" mine, 20 more miners remained trapped in the underground pit. Source: RTS Friday, April 1, 2022 | 11:53

As RTS reports, the action of pulling the miners out of the pit is in progress, and a dozen of them have already been saved.



There were 49 miners in the mine at the time of the accident, and the Aleksinac shift was there.



The injured are being transferred to the hospital in Aleksinac and Clinical Center Nis.

The names of the killed miners have been announced: The youngest was only 31 years old

The director of the PE PEU Resavica, Sasa Spasic, announced the names of the dead miners who died this morning in the "Soko" mine.



He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.



Spasic said that this accident took the lives of the following miners:



Zlatković Darko - 1979



Trivunac Nenad - 1985



Grujić Radovan - 1975



Petrovic Petar - 1991



Čokorilo Branko - 1966



Zlatanović Branislav - 1967



Zivkovic Bratislav - 1963



Stajić Bojan - 1988