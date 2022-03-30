Society Media: Explosion in a mine in Serbia; There are dead and injured; Miners trapped A part of the pit collapsed in the "Soko" mine near Sokobanja, and the miners remained trapped, RTS has learned. Source: Blic, RTS, Novosti, Kurir Friday, April 1, 2022 | 08:25 Tweet Share

Methane is reported to have exploded.



As RTS unofficially finds out, there are injured and dead miners.



The explosion occurred in the early morning hours.



"Novosti" states, referring to its findings, that 20 miners were trapped in the shaft. A rescue operation is underway, and ten miners have been pulled out so far.



Eight miners were killed and 20 were injured, said the director of the Aleksinac Health Center, Rodobljub Zivadinovic. The media also announce that 58 miners were saved.



The Aleksinac Ambulance confirmed that they had sent four teams to take care of the injured.



"A shift in which there were about 60 miners was in the mine in time of accident. The first 5-6 miners who were at the entrance to the mine were saved. It is feared that more than 40 were buried. The families of the miners are already gathering at the Health Center," said the source to daily "Kurir".



At the headquarters of the Soko mine in Resavica, they say that they cannot comment on the accident at the moment, as well as that the police are on the spot.

The most dangerous mine; tragedy after tragedy

The "Soko" mine is one of the most dangerous mines for work in which explosions have occurred several times and where dozens of miners have lost their lives, Blic writes.



In that mine, 15 miners were killed in a methane explosion in 1974 as well. A year later, five miners were killed in an explosion of gas and materials. A methane explosion claimed the lives of 29 miners in 1998, while 27 were injured. There is always methane in the pit of this mine, which makes it one of the most dangerous mines for work in Serbia. Methane has insidious properties, it cannot be seen or smelled, and it is very flammable and explosive.



Therefore, the mine has a system for monitoring the concentration of methane in the air, which, if that gas exceeds the allowed limit, shuts down all devices so as not to cause an explosion.