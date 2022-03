Society 2.170 newly infected, the number of dead is declining According to the latest data, 2.170 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, March 21, 2022 | 17:04 Tweet Share EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA

9 people died as a consequence of the infection.



There are 45 patients on respirators, while there are 805 patients in hospitals throughout Serbia.



So far, 1.957.450 cases have been registered in Serbia since the outbreak of the pandemic, while 15.696 have died.



The mortality rate is 0.80 percent.