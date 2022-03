Society The number of newly infected decreasing, 14 people have died According to the latest data, 2.362 newly infected with COVID-19 have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 16:14 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

As a result of this infection, 14 people died.



There are 47 patients on respirators, while there are 970 patients in hospitals throughout Serbia.