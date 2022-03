Society More than 2.500 infected, 25 died According to the latest data, 2.588 newly infected with COVID-19 have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 15:50 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

25 people died.



There are 77 patients on respirators, while there are 1.674 patients in hospitals throughout Serbia.