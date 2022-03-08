Society Vučić: "Women are the backbone of Serbian society" VIDEO / PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, wished a happy Women's Day. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 11:29 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"Women are the backbone of Serbian society, the bearer of our progress and guardians of the stability of our country. I did not know what exactly to say to these wonderful ladies this morning in the Presidency of Serbia, so like every baffled man, I shared a flower as a sign of attention and gratitude for their responsibility, seriousness and dedicated work. Happy holiday", stated Vučić.



He posted a photo on his Instagram account with the female staff in the Presidency of Serbia.