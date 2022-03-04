Society Teaching model chosen: how the children will attend school from Monday School team decided that from Monday, March 7, in all primary and secondary schools in Serbia, students will attend classes directly, within the first model. Source: B92 Friday, March 4, 2022 | 10:57 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

According to the data from the supervision taken from the electronic system "Public Health Service" submitted by the Institute of Public Health of Serbia "Dr Milan Jovanovic Batut" in the week from February 24 to March 1, 2022, the number of sick children aged 6 to 18 was 1184 (0.15 percent) patients.



In primary and secondary schools in the territory of the Republic of Serbia, there were 2 (0.005 percent) classes (with 16 and less students), which due to at least three cases of infection of students in the class changed the way of organizing work from direct to online classes in the last five calendar days.



A total of 76 (0.19 percent) classes (17 and more students) who due to at least two cases of infection of students in the class changed the way of organizing work from direct to combined model in the last five calendar days and 3 (0.007 percent) groups in which combined teaching models went online (occurrence of three cases of student infection) in the last five calendar days.



The school team will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions on a weekly basis.