Society More than 2.500 newly infected, 31 died According to the latest data, 2.620 newly infected with the COVID-19 virus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 15:15 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/Sedat Suna

31 people died.



There are 100 patients on respirators, while 2.190 patients are in hospitals throughout Serbia.



Since the outburst of the pandemic, 1.919.327 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and 8.800.46 people have been tested.



So far, 15.46 people have died.



The mortality rate is 0.80 percent.